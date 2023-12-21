Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) will host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington matchup.
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-13.5)
|144.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-13.5)
|143.5
|-1300
|+760
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of four out of the Red Raiders' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
- UT Arlington has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this season, six out of the Mavericks' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Sportsbooks rate Texas Tech much lower (50th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (40th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +12500 at the beginning to +15000.
- Texas Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
