The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.

Texas Tech is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 114th.

The Red Raiders record 75.6 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 71.7 the Mavericks allow.

Texas Tech has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66 points per contest.

The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game last season at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas Tech performed better at home last season, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule