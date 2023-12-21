How to Watch Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.
- Texas Tech is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 114th.
- The Red Raiders record 75.6 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 71.7 the Mavericks allow.
- Texas Tech has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66 points per contest.
- The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game last season at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas Tech performed better at home last season, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 82-76
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
