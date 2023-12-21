The Houston Cougars (9-0) will play the Texas State Bobcats (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Houston Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Brandon Love: 11.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.1 BLK
  • Josh O'Garro: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kaden Gumbs: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Christian Turner: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dontae Horne: 6.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 8.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 5.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Texas State vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
171st 75.0 Points Scored 64.1 344th
1st 49.1 Points Allowed 70.9 185th
25th 38.8 Rebounds 30.5 292nd
5th 14.2 Off. Rebounds 11.0 61st
147th 7.9 3pt Made 3.3 360th
142nd 14.0 Assists 9.5 351st
6th 8.2 Turnovers 10.6 88th

