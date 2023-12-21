Two streaking squads square off when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, who have won three in a row.

Texas State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Texas State has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fourth.

The Bobcats' 73 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 51.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.2 points, Texas State is 6-4.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).

The Bobcats conceded more points at home (68.2 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.

Texas State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule