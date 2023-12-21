Two streaking squads square off when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, who have won three in a row.

Texas State vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • This season, Texas State has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fourth.
  • The Bobcats' 73 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 51.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 51.2 points, Texas State is 6-4.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).
  • The Bobcats conceded more points at home (68.2 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
  • Texas State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Jarvis Christian W 107-58 Strahan Arena
12/15/2023 @ Sam Houston W 73-60 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 LeTourneau W 110-68 Strahan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 Coastal Carolina - Strahan Arena

