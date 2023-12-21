The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will look to continue a 10-game winning run when visiting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • This season, Texas Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 85th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 61.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Texas Southern is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Southern averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (74.3).
  • Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Purdue L 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/16/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Howard W 79-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 Samford - Health & PE Arena
12/28/2023 Biblical Studies-Houston - Health & PE Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern - F. G. Clark Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.