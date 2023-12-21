The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

TCU has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 246th.

The Horned Frogs put up 87.4 points per game, 13 more points than the 74.4 the Monarchs allow.

TCU is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU posted 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Horned Frogs played better at home last year, surrendering 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, TCU fared better in home games last season, making 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.

TCU Upcoming Schedule