The Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) face the Tarleton State Texans (7-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Jakorie Smith: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lue Williams: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Barnes: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

Dalton Knecht: 19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Josiah-Jordan James: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jordan Gainey: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 128th 77.6 Points Scored 72.2 238th 87th 66.9 Points Allowed 64.3 48th 115th 34.8 Rebounds 33.2 186th 228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 35th 94th 8.5 3pt Made 4.9 343rd 79th 15.3 Assists 11.3 303rd 53rd 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 235th

