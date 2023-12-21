The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Tarleton State is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Texans rank 45th.
  • The Texans put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.3 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Tarleton State is 6-0.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Tarleton State is scoring 81.8 points per game, 16 more than it is averaging away (65.8).
  • At home the Texans are conceding 59 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than they are away (74.3).
  • Tarleton State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.4 per game) than away (4.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.5%) than on the road (29%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Hardin-Simmons W 92-56 Wisdom Gym
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) W 85-47 Wisdom Gym
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym

