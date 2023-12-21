The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tarleton State is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Texans rank 45th.

The Texans put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.3 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Tarleton State is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home Tarleton State is scoring 81.8 points per game, 16 more than it is averaging away (65.8).

At home the Texans are conceding 59 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than they are away (74.3).

Tarleton State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.4 per game) than away (4.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.5%) than on the road (29%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule