Thursday's contest between the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) and the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-61 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 79, Tarleton State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-17.4)

Tennessee (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Tennessee is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Tarleton State's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 6-4-0 and the Texans are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (posting 72.5 points per game, 244th in college basketball, and giving up 62.8 per contest, 23rd in college basketball) and have a +106 scoring differential.

Tarleton State wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, 196th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.1.

Tarleton State hits 5 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball) at a 28.9% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Tarleton State has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (165th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (16th in college basketball).

