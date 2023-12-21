How to Watch the Stars vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks travel to face the Dallas Stars on Thursday, December 21, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive games at home.
Tune in to BSSW and ESPN+ to see the Stars and the Canucks meet.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|Stars
|2-0 VAN
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- The Stars' 105 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|30
|13
|16
|29
|25
|12
|51.7%
|Jason Robertson
|30
|10
|18
|28
|20
|20
|-
|Matt Duchene
|29
|10
|17
|27
|13
|15
|56%
|Roope Hintz
|28
|10
|16
|26
|9
|8
|53.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|30
|9
|13
|22
|12
|7
|55.1%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks give up just 2.4 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Canucks have scored 125 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|33
|15
|30
|45
|17
|17
|54.2%
|Elias Pettersson
|33
|13
|28
|41
|12
|18
|49.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|33
|9
|32
|41
|24
|18
|-
|Brock Boeser
|33
|23
|14
|37
|12
|12
|40%
|Filip Hronek
|33
|2
|27
|29
|25
|7
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.