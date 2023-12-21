Victor Wembanyama Injury Status - Spurs vs. Bulls Injury Report December 21
The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Victor Wembanyama, heading into a Thursday, December 21 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Spurs' last game was a 132-119 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. Keldon Johnson scored 28 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|3.3
|4
|1.1
|Victor Wembanyama
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|19
|11
|2.7
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|17.5
|6.5
|4.1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Henri Drell: Questionable (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Nose)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-3.5
|230.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.