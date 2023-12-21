The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) will visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) after losing nine road games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Bulls matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are being outscored by 2.8 points per game with a -80 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (27th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (13th in the league).

The Spurs have a -302 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 122.5 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The two teams average 221.2 points per game combined, 9.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 235.6 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this contest's total.

Chicago has covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio is 11-15-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Victor Wembanyama 20.5 -128 19.0 Keldon Johnson 18.5 -118 17.5 Devin Vassell 17.5 -120 18.2 Jeremy Sochan 9.5 -133 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Keldon Johnson or another Spurs player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Spurs and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Bulls +25000 +10000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.