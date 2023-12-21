Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) face the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Kylee Mabry: 9.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Eleyana Tafisi: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaylee Byon: 8.9 PTS, 1.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
