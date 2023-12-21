The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Texas vs. Montana State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Players to Watch

Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Players to Watch

Katelynn Limardo: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Marah Dykstra: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Madison Hall: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Taylor Janssen: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.