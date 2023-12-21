North Texas vs. Montana State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET.
North Texas vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Katelynn Limardo: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Marah Dykstra: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Madison Hall: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Janssen: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
