Can we expect Miro Heiskanen lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heiskanen stats and insights

  • Heiskanen has scored in three of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play, Heiskanen has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
  • Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:10 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 26:13 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 26:04 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 25:51 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 26:34 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:02 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.