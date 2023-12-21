Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Knox County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patton Springs High School at Munday High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Munday, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.