Jeremy Sochan's San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 132-119 loss to the Bucks (his most recent game) Sochan put up nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Sochan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.3 9.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.8 PRA -- 20 18.9 PR -- 15.8 15.1



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Sochan has made 4.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.7% of his team's total makes.

Sochan's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 113.1 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.6 assists per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 34 4 3 4 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.