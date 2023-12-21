The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:06 per game on the ice, is -6.

Robertson has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Robertson has a point in 20 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

Robertson has an assist in 16 of 30 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+45) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 28 Points 0 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.