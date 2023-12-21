The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will be looking to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Flames have averaged.

This season, Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 279th.

The Cardinals score an average of 75.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.5 the Flames give up.

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule