A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, winners of three in a row.

Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Houston (-27.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Houston (-26.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Houston has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, just two of the Cougars games have hit the over.

Texas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Houston is fifth-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +2200 at the start of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

