The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) after losing nine straight road games. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Spurs vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Spurs 110

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 3.5)

Bulls (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-8.0)

Bulls (-8.0) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Bulls have covered the spread more often than the Spurs this season, putting up an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 11-15-0 record of the Spurs.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 10-12 ATS record San Antonio racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (69.2% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (62.1%).

The Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season while the Spurs have a .120 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-22).

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are fifth-worst in the league offensively (110.9 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (122.5 points allowed).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 19th in the NBA in rebounds (43.5 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.2).

At 28.9 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the league.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.6) and 20th in turnovers forced (13).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

