The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (42%).

Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 275th.

The Wildcats score an average of 76 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks allow.

When it scores more than 75.5 points, Abilene Christian is 3-1.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.5.

The Wildcats allowed 64 points per game at home last season, and 78.2 on the road.

Abilene Christian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

