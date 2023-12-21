The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (42%).
  • Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 275th.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 76 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks allow.
  • When it scores more than 75.5 points, Abilene Christian is 3-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.5.
  • The Wildcats allowed 64 points per game at home last season, and 78.2 on the road.
  • Abilene Christian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-76 Teague Center
12/10/2023 Howard Payne W 120-69 Teague Center
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.