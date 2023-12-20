WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Longhorns versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros is one of five games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that has a WAC team on the court.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Grand Canyon Antelopes at Liberty Lady Flames
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cal Baptist Lancers at Texas Southern Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Tech Trailblazers
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Troy Trojans vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
|4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Texas Longhorns at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
