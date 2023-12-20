The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) will be trying to stop a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Texas Longhorns (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 91.6 points per game are 22 more points than the 69.6 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Texas is 11-0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it gives up fewer than 91.6 points.

The Vaqueros record just 2.1 more points per game (57) than the Longhorns give up (54.9).

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

When Texas gives up fewer than 57 points, it is 5-0.

The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Longhorns allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Texas Schedule