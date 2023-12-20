The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will look to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, Sam Houston has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 38th.
  • The Bearkats score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 67.8 the Antelopes give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston is putting up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (68.3).
  • The Bearkats concede 69 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
  • At home, Sam Houston makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.9%) than away (32.3%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State L 69-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/12/2023 UL Monroe W 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/15/2023 Texas State L 73-60 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/28/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/2/2024 Dallas - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

