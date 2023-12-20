The Rice Owls (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Rice has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Panthers are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 158th.

The Owls record only 2.7 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Panthers allow (76.4).

When Rice totals more than 76.4 points, it is 3-1.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Rice played better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Owls ceded 73.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 79.5.

Looking at three-point shooting, Rice performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Rice Upcoming Schedule