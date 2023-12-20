How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) will look to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 65.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 48.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 48.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-1.
- Texas A&M has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- The 74.8 points per game the Aggies put up are 5.4 more points than the Panthers allow (69.4).
- Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 3-2.
- The Aggies are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (39.5%).
- The Panthers make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Prairie View A&M Leaders
- Ryann Pane: 13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%
- Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 50 FG%
- Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%
- Jada Roberson: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 57-44
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/10/2023
|@ TCU
|L 85-41
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Rice
|L 85-59
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Wiley
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
|1/6/2024
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
