Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Kraken on December 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Anze Kopitar, Oliver Bjorkstrand and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Seattle Kraken matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 29 points. He has 13 goals and 16 assists this season.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Kevin Fiala has 29 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 23 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Adrian Kempe's season total of 27 points has come from nine goals and 18 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Bjorkstrand's 26 points are important for Seattle. He has 10 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Vince Dunn has racked up 25 points this season, with four goals and 21 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
