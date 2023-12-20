Wednesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (8-2) and Rice Owls (6-4) matching up at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their last game on Sunday, the Cougars suffered a 95-48 loss to Washington State.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Rice 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cougars defeated the UTSA Roadrunners 66-64 on December 14.

Houston has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Houston is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 132) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 180) on November 10

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 233) on December 8

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 247) on November 19

106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 262) on November 14

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 14.6 PTS, 3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

14.6 PTS, 3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) N'Yah Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Bria Patterson: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Kamryn Jones: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Maliyah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 80.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (173rd in college basketball). They have a +168 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game.

