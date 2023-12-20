The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) face the Baylor Bears (9-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

Baylor vs. Duke Game Information

Duke Players to Watch

  • Filipowski: 18.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Roach: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mitchell: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • McCain: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Baylor vs. Duke Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank
68th 80.9 Points Scored 91.1 7th
92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 67.6 105th
172nd 33.4 Rebounds 36.4 54th
190th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 12.3 25th
193rd 7.3 3pt Made 9.1 54th
56th 15.9 Assists 16.7 43rd
5th 8.1 Turnovers 11.3 129th

