The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Duke Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Baylor has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.

The Bears score an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Baylor is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.1.

In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (75.9).

Baylor made more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule