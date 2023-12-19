Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yoakum County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Yoakum County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Yoakum County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tahoka High School at Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
