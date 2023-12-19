Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lucas Christian Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amon Carter Riverside High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Tolar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haltom High School at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Polytechnic High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.