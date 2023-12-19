Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Keldon Johnson and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Tuesday's prop bet for Johnson is 19.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Johnson averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Johnson, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +158)

The 12.5-point total set for Zach Collins on Tuesday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Collins' year-long assist average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jeremy Sochan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -104) 0.5 (Over: -106)

Jeremy Sochan's 10.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 6.5.

Sochan has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -159) 0.5 (Over: +154)

Tuesday's over/under for Antetokounmpo is 32.5 points. That's 1.3 more than his season average of 31.2.

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +158)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Tuesday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Lillard has picked up 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

