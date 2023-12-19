The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is 249.5.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -16.5 249.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played five games this season that ended with a point total above 249.5 points.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 232.8 points, 16.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

San Antonio is 10-15-0 ATS this season.

The Spurs have been victorious in three, or 12.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 11 42.3% 124.4 235 119.2 241.4 235.7 Spurs 5 20% 110.6 235 122.2 241.4 231

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). Away, it is .364 (4-7-0).

The Spurs put up 8.6 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.2).

San Antonio is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Spurs and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 10-15 0-0 17-8 Bucks 12-14 1-0 18-8

Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights

Spurs Bucks 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 124.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-1 122.2 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 9-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-3 4-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

