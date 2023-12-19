The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are getting 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.

Jeremy Sochan gets the Spurs 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard averages 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Spurs vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Spurs 122.3 Points Avg. 111.5 118.3 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 50% Field Goal % 46% 38.4% Three Point % 35%

