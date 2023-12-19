SFA vs. New Mexico State December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (4-6) meet the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This contest will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
SFA vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chrishawn Christmas: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
SFA vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|179th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|71.8
|244th
|147th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|262nd
|162nd
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.7
|164th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|223rd
|246th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|246th
|247th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.2
|185th
|363rd
|17.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|198th
