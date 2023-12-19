Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Scurry County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hermleigh High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brownwood High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
