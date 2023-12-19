Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Texas today? We have you covered here.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tomball High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Porter, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
S & S Consolidated High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
