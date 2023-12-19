Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kinney County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Kinney County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Kinney County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hondo High School at Brackett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Brackettville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
