Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kaufman County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmer High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kemp, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.