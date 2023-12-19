Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Collin County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Cistercian Prep School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19

1:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Greenville High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19

1:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at McKinney Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19

4:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX Conference: 5A - District 2

5A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lucas Christian Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School