Celtics vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (12-14) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-5) Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The point total for the matchup is 231.5.
Celtics vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|231.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 10 of 25 games this season.
- The average total in Boston's games this season is 226.2, 5.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 13-12-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has won 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Boston has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total above 231.5 points.
- Golden State has a 231.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, equal to this game's point total.
- Golden State has a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.
- Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.
- Golden State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info
Celtics vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|40%
|117.6
|233.5
|108.5
|224.2
|226.5
|Warriors
|14
|53.8%
|115.9
|233.5
|115.7
|224.2
|228.7
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and four times in 11 road games.
- The Celtics record 117.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 115.7 the Warriors give up.
- Boston has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Warriors have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- This season, Golden State is 2-10-0 at home against the spread (.167 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-6-0 ATS (.571).
- The Warriors' 115.9 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 108.5 the Celtics give up.
- Golden State is 8-12 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scores more than 108.5 points.
Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|13-12
|11-9
|12-13
|Warriors
|10-16
|1-0
|15-11
Celtics vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Celtics
|Warriors
|117.6
|115.9
|7
|13
|9-6
|8-12
|14-1
|10-10
|108.5
|115.7
|3
|20
|12-8
|7-9
|17-3
|10-6
