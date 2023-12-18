Wyatt Johnston will be among those on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Johnston against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 16:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In seven of 29 games this season Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 12 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 29 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Johnston goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 19 Points 7 9 Goals 5 10 Assists 2

