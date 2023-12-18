WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is one of three games on Monday's college basketball slate that includes a WAC team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tarleton State Texans at New Orleans Privateers
|12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cal Baptist Lancers at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
|Abilene Christian Wildcats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.