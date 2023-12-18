The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) are favored by 3.5 points against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chicago State -3.5 144.5

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 153.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Vaqueros have a record of 1-5 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Rio Grande Valley has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 6 46.2% 65.6 139.5 71.1 150.8 140.1 UT Rio Grande Valley 6 75% 73.9 139.5 79.7 150.8 153.3

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros put up just 2.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Cougars give up to opponents (71.1).

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 7-6-0 0-1 6-7-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 4-4-0 4-2 4-4-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits

Chicago State UT Rio Grande Valley 1-5 Home Record 2-2 3-3 Away Record 1-3 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.8 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

