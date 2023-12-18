The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
322nd 66.4 Points Scored 73.4 217th
204th 72.3 Points Allowed 79.7 333rd
350th 27.6 Rebounds 31.3 261st
222nd 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 140th
316th 5.6 3pt Made 4.9 342nd
350th 9.5 Assists 14.1 137th
288th 13.4 Turnovers 14.1 320th

