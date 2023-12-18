The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 322nd 66.4 Points Scored 73.4 217th 204th 72.3 Points Allowed 79.7 333rd 350th 27.6 Rebounds 31.3 261st 222nd 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 140th 316th 5.6 3pt Made 4.9 342nd 350th 9.5 Assists 14.1 137th 288th 13.4 Turnovers 14.1 320th

