The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cougars have given up to their opponents.

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 257th.

The Vaqueros' 73.9 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Cougars give up.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3 when it scores more than 71.1 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley is scoring more points at home (86.8 per game) than away (68).

The Vaqueros are giving up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (82.3).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drains fewer triples away (4.8 per game) than at home (8), and makes a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (32%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule