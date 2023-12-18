The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cougars have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 257th.
  • The Vaqueros' 73.9 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Cougars give up.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3 when it scores more than 71.1 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Rio Grande Valley is scoring more points at home (86.8 per game) than away (68).
  • The Vaqueros are giving up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (82.3).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drains fewer triples away (4.8 per game) than at home (8), and makes a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (32%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State L 77-75 Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 76-74 American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 86-76 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Incarnate Word - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 SFA - UTRGV Fieldhouse

