Texas Southern vs. Omaha December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (2-5) meet the Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
