How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) hope to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Reed Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils average only four more points per game (53.1) than the Aggies give up (49.1).
- When it scores more than 49.1 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.
- Texas A&M is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.1 points.
- The 72.8 points per game the Aggies average are 11.2 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (84).
- Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Aggies are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.2%).
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Janiah Barker: 12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)
- Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Kansas
|W 63-52
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lamar
|W 83-51
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 67-36
|Reed Arena
|12/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/31/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Reed Arena
