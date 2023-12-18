The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) hope to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Reed Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils average only four more points per game (53.1) than the Aggies give up (49.1).

When it scores more than 49.1 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.

Texas A&M is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.1 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Aggies average are 11.2 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (84).

Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

The Aggies are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.2%).

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Janiah Barker: 12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Endyia Rogers: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule